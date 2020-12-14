老外看台灣／台灣也出現「神秘巨柱」？老外一看笑瘋：LED超台 | ‘Taipei monolith’ unveiled to funny responses

【看CP學英文】繼美國猶他州近期發現的「神秘巨柱」後，世界各地接二連三出現類似的不明物體，不禁讓許多人質疑究竟是一個行銷噱頭還是外星人留下的訊息。

WIth the recent discovery of a monolith in the Red Rock Desert in Utah, U.S.A., others soon started popping up in various places in the world, leading many to question whether it’s a marketing gimmick or a message from outer space.

這些巨大的金屬柱也漸漸成為網紅最愛打卡的地方，而台灣近期也出現了一個巨柱，只見它似乎也「因地制宜」，與他國不太一樣。

The monoliths have soon become a popular photography site for social media influencers, and one was soon spotted in Taiwan, accompanied by a few “local changes.”

一名外國網友在美版PTT論壇Reddit上分享了一張在台北南港附近行人道所捕捉的巨大、長方型柱體，並標示其為「台北神秘巨柱」。

A Reddit user recently shared a photo taken in Nangang, Taipei of a huge rectangular block standing in the middle of the sidewalk, and captioned it “The Taipei Monolith”.

然而，近看才發現此巨柱顯然是一個LED路牌，用來警示經過的騎士、駕駛前方路況。

However, upon closer inspection, the tall block was clearly an LED road sign that signaled to passing drivers road conditions ahead.

許多人馬上意識到此網友的笑話，一位網友也馬上在貼文下方表示：「啊，就是傳說中的LED版型，成功捕捉台北的氛圍。」

Many realized the joke and one commented below, “Ah, the fabled LED array; really captures the Taipei ambience.”

另一位更是假裝聽不懂並提問：「這是哪裡來的？誰放在這裡？我找不到答案所以一定是外星人。」

Another feigned ignorance and questioned, “Where did it come from? Who put it there? Can’t find the answers, so it must be aliens.”

還有一位網友提出「學者說法」，表示此巨柱「絕對是原始的」，並推測它製造於新石器時代晚期。

One social media user gave a “scholarly” answer, concluding that the monolith is “definitely primitive” and suspected it came from the “late neolithic.”

更有網友乾脆的標示「台灣美感」，似乎在影射這個巨柱全台可見。

Others simply captioned it “ROC aesthetic”, seemingly insinuating that it can be found in many places in Taiwan.