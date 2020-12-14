Premier did not give GUI number: Executive Yuan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) did not ask to have the store clerk type in the cabinet’s Government Uniform Invoice Number (GUI, 統一編號) while demonstrating the use of the triple stimulus coupons on Sunday, Secretary-General of the Executive Yuan Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said on Monday.

This was in reference to Su’s visit to a local comic book store to purchase some reading materials for his granddaughter while also advocating for the public to spend their triple stimulus coupons.

However, eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that during checkout, the uniform invoice number for the Executive Yuan was shown on the store clerks’ computer screen, leading many to question whether Su was really paying for the comic books out of his own pocket.

To this, Secretary-General Li Meng-yen responded on Monday assuring the public that the items bought by Su for his family would not be approved by the accounting unit of the government and added that Su did not voice a request to include the GUI on Sunday.

According to Li, the Executive Yuan has instructed staff members to get the receipt from the Premier tomorrow and remedy the mistake.

The comic book store also released a statement on Monday stating that Su Tseng-chang did not give the GUI numbers when purchasing the books, and rather a staff member had previously called in to ask the store to include it.