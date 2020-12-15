老外看台灣／台北街頭霓虹燈超吸睛　老外熱議：賽博龐克世界？| Foreigners quibble over ‘cyberpunk Taipei’ claim

【看CP學英文】台北市入夜後將會慢慢的甦醒，燈火通明的它將車水馬龍，充滿趕著回家或吃飯的人們。

As night falls, Taipei city always comes alive with lights and bustling cars, with people heading home or to dinner.

近期，一位在台外國人分享了一張台北夜景照，且因商店的霓虹招牌給人一種反烏托邦世界的感覺，將其標示為：「賽博龐克(Cyberpunk)台北」。

A member of the foreign community recently captured a photo of Taipei at night, coining it “Cyberpunk Taipei” as the neon lights of store signs gave it a rather dystopian look.

照片一貼出馬上得到網友熱烈回應，其中有些人大讚台北市的美，但也有人爭辯台北不能為「賽博龐克」，因為它還不夠「慘」。

The picture became a great topic of discussion as some praised the beauty of Taipei City while others disputed that Taipei can’t be “cyberpunk” because it’s not “miserable.”

根據此位網友的理論，賽博龐克通常是反烏托邦世界，人工智慧普遍融入一般生活中，而人類也普遍因社會結構重新改造而較為淒慘。

According to a social media user, cyberpunk usually refers to a dystopian place where artificial intelligence is prevalent in everyday lives, and people are generally miserable as society’s structure is being re-arranged.

不過他認為台灣人大致上都蠻開心的，也有其他網友加入討論表示平日晚上十點過後也算安靜、安全。

However, he argued that Taiwanese are mostly pretty happy, and others quickly added that the city usually becomes quiet at around 10 p.m.

也有網友贊同這個說法，並補出雖然台北有許多方面沒辦法被歸類成賽博龐克，但是「活力」與「好客」可以成為台北代表性的特徵。

Some agreed and added that as there aren’t that many elements that could categorize Taipei as a cyberpunk city, “vitality and hospitality” may be the actual features of Taipei.