China Airlines unveils new Boeing 777 cargo jet featuring Taiwan icon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ahead of its 61st anniversary, China Airlines (CAL) unveiled on Monday a new Boeing 777 cargo aircraft featuring a map of Taiwan inside the letter C of “CARGO.”

Among other highlights, CAL, one of Taiwan’s two major carriers, is featuring its brand name close to the tail in a smaller font on its newly delivered aircraft.

The six Boeing 777 cargo jets are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and the first jet arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 1, said CAL Chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙), who added that two more cargo aircraft will be delivered by the end of January 2021.

Hsieh noted that with 21 cargo aircraft in operation in the post-pandemic era next year, China Airlines’ cargo jets will meet the surging demand for vaccine distribution.

The newly unveiled cargo jet has been prepared and validated and will fly mainly to Asia and North America.