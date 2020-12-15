法國男丟失錢包馬上尋獲　感動直呼：誠實是台灣共同價值 | French man thanks Taiwan for honesty

【看CP學英文】來自法國的Chris於週六在臉書社團「Foreigners society in Taiwan」貼文，表示他周五前往人潮擁擠的台北車站，不幸弄丟了錢包，裡面有現金、卡片以及證件，讓他焦急不已，後來接到銀行電話，聯繫上撿到錢包的台灣人，順利找回錢包令他大讚台灣人非常「誠實」。而貼文一出即引起廣大迴響，許多外國人紛紛留言分享類似經驗。

Chris from France posted on Saturday in the Facebook group “Foreigners society in Taiwan” that he went to a crowded Taipei station on Friday and unfortunately lost his wallet, which contained cash, cards, and documents, leaving him anxious.

Later, he received a phone call from the bank and contacted the Taiwanese who had found his wallet. He ended by praising the honesty of the Taiwanese people. The story has attracted much attention with many sharing similar experiences.

Chris在貼文中寫道，他週五在人潮擁擠的台北車站，約3小時後，他回到家才發現錢包不見。此時，焦急的他在晚上7點左右接到銀行打來的電話，通知他有人拾獲他的信用卡，希望能聯繫Chris本人。

Chris wrote in a post that he was in a crowded Taipei station on Friday and only found his wallet missing when he got home about three hours later.

he received a call from his bank at around 7 p.m. informing him that someone had found his cards and wanted to contact Chris personally.

然而，銀行不可主動提供用戶電話，因此將那位拾獲錢包的男士電話給了Chris。

However, the bank could not provide the customer’s phone number, so they gave Chris the phone number of the man who found the wallet.

Chris描述道，他馬上撥給銀行提供的電話，而電話那頭一名男子接起，表示他已經下班離開，於是與Chris約周六在同一地還回拾獲的錢包。

Chris continued that he immediately called the number provided by the bank, and a man answered and said he had left from work.

As a result, the man said he would meet Chris at the same place to return the wallet on Sunday.

Chris應約取回錢包，相當感動，希望能好好報答這位善心男子，但他說那位男子非常低調，交還錢包後，男子顯得有些不好意思，只說了一句「ok bye」就離開了。

Chris got his wallet back and was very touched, hoping to repay the kind-hearted man. However, the man looked embarrassed and said “ok bye” right after returning the wallet.

「我必須說銀行真的非常有效率，且那位男子非常好心，對陌生人也相當關心。」Chris寫道。

“I acknowledge the efficiency of my bank and the good-hearted guy who cared about a stranger,” Chris wrote.

文末，Chris表示「誠實」是台灣人的普遍共同價值，他們認為每個人都會這樣做。「如果蔡英文知道我有多愛這個國家，她一定會馬上給我公民身分。」

Chris ended the post by saying that “honesty” is a common value among Taiwanese people, and they think everyone will do it.

“If Tsai Ing-wen knew how much I love this country she would issue me the citizenship right away,” he said.