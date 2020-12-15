Taiwan reports 2 more imported cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 742.

The two cases include a woman in her thirties from the Philippines (case 742) and a man in his thirties (case 743) from Indonesia.

According to the CECC, both arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 30, submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and are asymptomatic.

Case 743 had been tested on Dec. 4, but the results were negative.

Both were tested again on Dec. 13 when their quarantine periods ended, and their infections were confirmed today.

As they had been under quarantine since they arrived in Taiwan, no possible contacts have been listed, health authorities said.

As of press time, 742 cases have been confirmed so far, including 650 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 611 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.