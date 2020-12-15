停車繳費排超久！他一看「應繳金額10萬」秒愣：穿越時空 | NT$100,000 parking fee shocks Taiwanese man

【看CP學英文】隨著科技進步，有越來越多停車場由人工改為機械式，不但能自助繳費，更可以不用按按鈕直接透過車牌來記錄。

With the advancement of technology, more and more parking lots have updated their systems so that drivers can not only pay for themselves, but also allow the computer to record the license plate automatically upon entering the parking lot.

不過最近就有民眾發現，要到停車場繳費時前方車主卻始終卡在繳費機前不走，這就讓他相當好奇發生什麼事，仔細一看卻發現眼前的繳費螢幕竟然顯示「應繳金額10萬元」，畫面曝光後也讓不少網友全看傻。

However, recently a digital bug in a parking lot system led a social media user to share a funny experience of witnessing a driver in front of him being asked to pay a NT$100,000 parking fee.

這名車主在臉書社團《爆廢公社二館》貼出一張照片同時表示，自己當天原本打算到停車場繳停車費用，沒想到在全自動收費機前，剛好看到一位車主也要繳費，不過對方卻一直站在繳費機前呆站不動，於是決定上前關心查看。殊不知在收費機螢幕上卻顯示「進場時間：1899／12／30 00:00」，應繳的停車費用竟然要10萬元。

According to the social media user, he was waiting in line to pay for his parking fee when he noticed the person standing in front of him, staring at the monitor incredibly puzzled.

He went forth to ask what was wrong, only to see that the monitor claimed the driver entered the parking lot in 1899, with the fee culminating in NT$100,000.

看到這個畫面就連原PO也忍不住笑翻，更吐槽「1899年進場的大哥你是穿越時空嗎？停車費10萬也是史無前例吧？」，這也難怪該名車主只能呆站在繳費機前不知該如何是好。事後原PO也補充表示，前方這名車主也有打電話給客服，但卻遲遲沒有人接電話，最後原PO還是逗趣告訴前方車主「還是你要繳一繳算了？」。

The social media user wrote that he immediately burst out laughing and asked the driver if he was a time traveler.

He quickly captured the incident and shared that the driver had also attempted to contact customer service but no one picked up.

In the end, the social media user jokingly asked the driver if it would be easier to just pay the NT$100,000 fee.

不過這個「10萬停車費」也讓不少網友熱烈討論，其中就有不少網友逗趣回應「10萬要投多久」、「121年才十萬，可以的」、「穿越時空的停車費」、「這個真的不發呆不行欸 」、「有錢人的生活就是這麼樸實無華，連停車費都…」、「停車停到哪裡去了」、「這個是花錢贖車吧」。

The post immediately went viral with social media users wondering, “how long would it take for the machine to eat 1,000 NT$100 bills?”

Others added that “the fee is relatively cheap for someone who parked for 121 years”, while another jokingly wrote, “the time-traveling parking fee.”