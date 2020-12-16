不再只去墾丁！老外深度遊國境之南驚呼：一定介紹給家鄉朋友 | Foreign visitors thrilled by cultural and natural diversity in Pingtung

【看CP學英文】屏東縣政府交通旅遊處邀請12名在台外國遊客以3天2夜恆春深度旅遊，透過龍坑生態導覽解說、紅龜粿DIY、森林攀樹體驗和潛水等豐富的內容讓遊客們驚艷。

Pingtung County Government recently invited 12 foreigners in Taiwan to take part in a 3-day in-depth tour of Hengchun, including the Longkang Ecological Reserve Area, a DIY Red tortoise cake activity, some tree climbing experience, and scuba diving.

這12名外國朋友分別來自美國、巴拉圭、瑞士、菲律賓、法國、宏都拉斯、突尼西亞、愛沙尼亞、貝里斯和捷克等國家，有的是學生，有的則已定居台灣，他們都來過屏東，而多數是到墾丁玩水，卻從不知道恆春半島有非常多的深度旅遊路線可參加。

The 12 foreigners are from the United States, Paraguay, Switzerland, the Philippines, France, Honduras, Tunisia, Estonia, Belize and the Czech Republic. Some are students and some have settled in Taiwan.

They had all been to Pingtung previously, but most of them had only been to Kenting. They never suspected that there are so many worth-visiting spots in Hengchun ara.

這次交旅處安排走訪東隆宮、東港漁貨市場、華僑市場，感受當地人的神祇信仰，並聽那叫賣魚貨的現場概況，也品嘗到新鮮海味的滑順口感。

Guided by the locals, they visited Donglong Temple, Donggang and Huaqiao Fish Market to know more about the beliefs of the locals.

Also, they saw how locals selling their fishes at the market and tasted fresh seafood.

而走訪白沙灣、貓鼻頭這台灣最南點觀海平台以及在風吹砂景點處親眼目睹那海岸沙子被吹到路面堆成沙河、沙瀑，甚至沙礫成丘、礁岩的自然景觀。

What’s more? The group went to Baisha Bay and Mobitou Park, the southernmost observation deck in Taiwan, to witness some natural landscapes, including sand waterfalls, and reefs.

而走進墾丁國家森林遊樂區體驗攀樹，到龍水社區用著名的琅嶠米DIY紅龜粿，走一趟桃花滿開的四重溪溫泉，再下海潛水觀看恆春半島水底與魚悠游的浪漫，豐富多元、上山下海，深度探訪恆春半島的多種可能，讓參與的外國遊客們都嘖嘖稱奇，完全翻轉對屏東的刻板印象。

Next, they headed Kenting National Forest Recreation Area to experience tree climbing, went to the Long Shui community to make red tortoise cake, and took a trip to Sichongxi Hot Spring where peach blossoms are in full bloom.

The richness and diversity of Pintung have amazed the foreign visitors and changed their stereotypical impressions of the southernmost county.