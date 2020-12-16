Foreigners quibble over ‘cyberpunk Taipei’ claim

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As night falls, Taipei city always comes alive with lights and bustling cars, while most people head home or to dinner.

A member of the foreign community recently captured a photo of Taipei at night, coining it “Cyberpunk Taipei” as the neon lights of store signs gave it a rather dystopian look.

The picture became a great topic of discussion as some praised the beauty of Taipei City while others disputed that Taipei can’t be “cyberpunk” because it’s not “miserable.”

According to a social media user, cyberpunk usually refers to a dystopian place where artificial intelligence is prevalent in everyday lives, and people are generally miserable as society’s structure is being re-arranged.

However, he argued that Taiwanese are mostly pretty happy, and others quickly added that the city usually becomes quiet at around 10 p.m.

Some agreed and added that as there aren’t that many elements that could categorize Taipei as a cyberpunk city, “vitality and hospitality” may be the actual features of Taipei.