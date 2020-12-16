Seven new imported cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 749

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 7more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 749.

Of the seven cases, two are from the Philippines, four are from Russia and one is from the U.S.

According to the CECC, the two men from the Philippines are both in their twenties and arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 29 (case 749) and Dec. 1 (case 744), respectively.

Both had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and are asymptomatic.

They were tested again when their quarantine period ended and the infections were confirmed today.

Three possible contacts of case 749 have been tracked down and are currently under quarantine and self-health management.

The four cases from Russia are all a part of a ballet performance group due to perform in Taipei tonight, aged between 20 to 60.

The team had all submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding and the four cases are all asymptomatic.

They were tested on Dec. 14 when their quarantine period was up, and the infections were confirmed today.

Due to the four members of the group contracting the virus, the performance tonight has been cancelled until further notice.

The last case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his forties, recently returned from the U.S. where he had been visiting family since March.

Upon arrival, he submitted his negative tests results and was immediately placed under quarantine.

He began experiencing symptoms such as getting cold shivers and a fever on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, the CECC said.

He reported his symptoms to health authorities a day later after detecting disnormality in his sense of smell.

His infection was also confirmed today and no other contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 749 cases have been confirmed so far, including 657 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 612 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.