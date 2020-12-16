Taiwan hotel apologizes for trying to evict foreigner who complained about cigarette smell

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A hotel in Ximen District, Taipei apologized on Wednesday to a foreign guest after asking him to leave for complaining about cigarette smell in the room next door.

Jasper, a student currently studying in Taiwan, has been staying at the Via Hotel Ximen since August; but, he was recently left bewildered after raising such an issue with the hotel staff.

Jasper told The China Post that the noisy neighbor moved into the room beside his near the end of September and he began smoking in his room 3 times a day in the supposedly “no smoking” facility.

When he raised the issue with the hotel staff, however, they responded that there wasn’t anything they could do as they couldn’t enter the guest’s room without his permission.

As the situation worsened, Jasper said he complained again and was transferred to a room one floor down, which was better as the cigarette smell was less strong.

He then extended the tenancy and tried to pay for another 3 months, but was informed by the hotel staff that only one month was sufficient for the time being.

This struck him as odd, for when he first arrived, he was required to pay 3 months and an additional deposit as he was a “foreigner” and not a Taiwanese citizen, Jasper added.

On Dec. 9, he once again smelled the smoke and complained, but to no avail.

Seeing no other way, Jasper reported the incident to the police, but did not make a statement as he said he was tired due to health issues.

Jasper remarked that he later apologized to the front desk for the inconvenience and thought the matter was resolved until he received a letter on Dec. 11 calling for his eviction on Dec. 25, when his lease will end.

In the letter, the hotel claimed that they are sorry to “not be able to meet [your] standard,” in reference to Jasper.

They added that “to avoid any further inconveniences” [in the future], they “will not extend the leasing contract for next term.”

The eviction letter meant that Jasper may find himself homeless in a foreign place on Christmas Day.

After sharing his ordeal on social media, others quickly rallied behind Jasper and the hotel immediately backtracked, admitting that it was a mistake and apologized to Jasper.

The hotel has allowed him to continue his stay, but Jasper said he has reservations now, following this harrowing experience.