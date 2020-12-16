老外看台灣／老外檢舉抽菸卻反糟飯店逐出　哭訴：要我流浪過聖誕？｜Taiwan hotel apologizes for trying to evict foreigner who complained about cigarette smell

【看CP學英文】位於西門町的一家旅店於週三向一位外國旅客道歉，背後原因是因為早前旅店收到外國旅客通報，表示有鄰居在全面禁菸的旅店抽菸，接獲通報後旅店反要求這位旅客離開。

A hotel in Ximen District, Taipei apologized on Wednesday to a foreign guest after asking him to leave for complaining about cigarette smell in the room next door.

目前在台灣求學的賈斯伯 (Jasper)從八月起住進了丰居旅店西門館，然而近期，他向旅館通報隔壁房有煙味一事，卻得到旅館方強硬回應，讓他一頭霧水。

Jasper, a student currently studying in Taiwan, has been staying at the Via Hotel Ximen since August; but, he was recently left bewildered after raising such an issue with the hotel staff.

與The China Post訪問中，賈斯伯表示九月底時一位吵鬧的鄰居搬進了隔壁的房間，便開始在應為「禁菸場所」的飯店房間內抽菸。

Jasper told The China Post that the noisy neighbor moved into the room beside his near the end of September and he began smoking in his room 3 times a day in the supposedly “no smoking” facility.

然而，飯店卻在賈斯伯反應後向他表示他們無能為力，因為在沒有房客的同意下，旅館人員不得擅自進入他的房間。

When he raised the issue with the hotel staff, however, they responded that there wasn’t anything they could do as they couldn’t enter the guest’s room without his permission.

每況愈下的情況讓賈斯伯一再向飯店申訴，最後飯店終於將他移到樓下房間，而賈斯伯也覺得在此蠻舒適的，煙味也較淡。

As the situation worsened, Jasper said he complained again and was transferred to a room one floor down, which was better as the cigarette smell was less strong.

於是他延長了租約期，想再付3個月的租金，飯店的工作人員卻告訴他，暫時只需付1個月的租金即可。

He then extended the tenancy and tried to pay for another 3 months, but was informed by the hotel staff that only one month was sufficient for the time being.

賈斯伯表示這個舉動讓他覺得很怪，因為他剛入住時，由於是「外國人」而非台灣公民被要求須先支付3個月的費用和額外的押金才能入住。

This struck him as odd, for when he first arrived, he was required to pay 3 months and an additional deposit as he was a “foreigner” and not a Taiwanese citizen, Jasper added.

不久後，他於12月9日再次聞到菸味，申訴後卻無濟於事。

On Dec. 9, he once again smelled the smoke and complained, but to no avail.

不知如何是好的他，決定向警方報案，但因身體不適而無法在當日與警察解釋狀況。

Seeing no other way, Jasper reported the incident to the police, but did not make a statement as he said he was tired due to health issues.

賈斯伯透露，後來有為造成不便向前台道歉，並以為事情就此結束，直到12月11日當天收到一封信，要求他在12月25日租約到期時立即搬出飯店。

Jasper remarked that he later apologized to the front desk for the inconvenience and thought the matter was resolved until he received a letter on Dec. 11 calling for his eviction on Dec. 25, when his lease will end.

旅店在信中聲稱，他們很抱歉「無法達到『您』(賈斯伯) 的標準」，並補充道為了避免未來可能對他造成不便，將不延長下一期的租約。

In the letter, the hotel claimed that they are sorry to “not be able to meet [your] standard,” in reference to Jasper.

They added that “to avoid any further inconveniences” [in the future], they “will not extend the leasing contract for next term.”

這封驅逐信意味著賈斯伯很可能在聖誕節當天必須面臨獨自一人在異地流浪，無家可歸的困境。

The eviction letter meant that Jasper may find himself homeless in a foreign place on Christmas Day.

繼他在網路上分享此事後，許多網友立即在下方留言大力挺他，而旅店也馬上改口，表示此事為誤會，並向賈斯伯道歉。

After sharing his ordeal on social media, others quickly rallied behind Jasper and the hotel immediately backtracked, admitting that it was a mistake and apologized to Jasper.

同時，旅店也答應讓他繼續住下去，但賈斯伯表示經過這次慘痛的經驗，他對於繼續待下去有所保留。

The hotel has allowed him to continue his stay, but Jasper said he has reservations now, following this harrowing experience.