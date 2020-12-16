Taipei 101 gives sneak peak of New Year countdown fireworks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The management of the Taipei 101 skyscraper unveiled on Wednesday a short clip of the New Year countdown fireworks show through computer graphics.

The 300-second show will feature 360-degree-spinning coly pyrotechnic fireworks as well as a total of 16,000 fireworks of all sizes, colors and shapes.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that Taiwan’s effective epidemic prevention is worth celebrating, and Taiwan is moving to promote tourism.

“Taipei 101 fireworks are particularly meaningful in showing the world that Taiwan is really a treasure island,” Lin said.

Based on the theme of “Let Love Embrace the World, Let Hope Light the Future,” the fireworks display aims to inspire hope in the battle against COVID-19 while the pandemic is still raging across the globe.

Among other highlights, Taipei 101 will also illuminate the night sky with pink lights on Dec. 24-31. Besides, the building will feature regular lighting shows every hour from 6 p.m. for a limited period too.