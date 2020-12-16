Christmas light installations to illuminate Tamshui

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Christmas light installations will light up Tamshui from Dec. 19 to Feb. 28, 2021, with nine installations on the theme of cherry blossoms and moon-shaped swings.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the Tamsui District Office has extended the Christmas event this year. Lights will be lit from 5 to 11 p.m. every day, from Christmas to Valentine’s Day, all the way to 228 Peace Memorial Day holidays (Feb. 28).

During the festival, you can take a stroll along the river and enjoy the Christmas activities in the surrounding area. After the Christmas holiday, activities will center on the Chinese New Year.

On Dec. 19, a Christmas Concert will take place in the chapel at Aletheia University. Tamshui Christmas event features the dazzling “cherry blossom tunnel” and the “moonlight swing” in Tamsui Old Street Square and Sanjiao Park.

What’s more? A huge Christmas tree will illuminate the night sky with its golden lights, creating fairy-tale like scenes.

In addition, the “Giant Dandelion” against the sea of blue light and the big gingerbread house is not to be missed too.

Please note that some of the art installations will be changed ahead of the Chinese New Year.

2020 Tamshui Christmas event

Date: Dec. 19, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

Time: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. every day

Location: Tamshui old street square, Sanjiao Park

Christmas concert

Date : Dec.19, 2020

Time : 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.