Moscow Classical Ballet unable to perform in Taiwan due to infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Moscow Classical Ballet has cancelled their performance scheduled in Taipei on Wednesday following four members’ confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The cancellation was announced following a weekly report from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心 ) confirming that four of the 51-member group had contracted the virus.

The group was originally set to perform for five consecutive days at the National Theater and Concert Hall following the end of their quarantine period, with the first performance set for Wednesday night.

However, the confirmed infections have led to an indefinite postponement of the performance, and the National Theater and Concert Hall stated they have begun disinfecting the entire performance area.

In addition, with the exception of rehearsals, all dancers had worn face masks the entire time they were in Taiwan.

The CECC announced that another test would be administered at 6:00 pm; however, if one additional member is tested positive, the entire performance would be cancelled.