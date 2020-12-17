世界最寂寞小屋！神秘傳說真相曝光震驚網友 | Story behind world’s loneliest house unveiled!

【看CP學英文】冰島南方有一座神秘島嶼，這座島從1930年荒廢至今，島上有一棟白色建築，關於建築的用途在網上流傳著各種神祕傳說，而這棟建築更被網友封為「世界最寂寞小屋」。

A white house sitting on the mysterious island in the south of Iceland has drawn much attention from social media in recent weeks. Mysterious theories have swirled around the small building dubbed the “world’s loneliest house.”

近日孤島上的白色小屋照片在網路上瘋傳，而相關神秘傳說也佔據各大社群討論版。

The stunning photos of the isolated island have drawn much attention, with many speculations circulating on social media.

據說，一名富翁為預防殭屍災變，計畫搬到偏遠的小島，因而建造這棟白色小屋。

Some say that the house was built by a billionaire who planned to move to the remote island in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

有另一說是有一名宗教狂熱隱居者住在這棟小屋；更有人說，這是冰島政府給予歌手碧玉(Björk)的禮物，然而這個傳言不久前已被破除。

Some said that a religious hermit lives in this white house while others said that the Icelandic government had gifted the island to singer Bjork.

All these theories have been debunked though.

另外有人指稱，這棟小屋根本不存在，照片上的小屋是有人修圖後製加上去。

There were also allegations that the house didn’t exist and that the photo of the house was photoshopped.

各種傳說讓這棟小屋蒙上一層神祕面紗，然而，這棟小屋背後真實故事其實不如網友所想的那麼神秘。

Various theories about this house have given a sense of mystery; however, the reality surrounding the house may not as mysterious as social media users think.

這棟建築是由艾禮萊島狩獵協會（Elliðaey Hunting Association）蓋出的打獵小屋，而屋內沒水電與暖氣，也沒有室內管線。

According to recent media reports, the building is a hunting lodge that was built by the Elliðaey Hunting Association for puffin hunting. You should also know that the house has no electricity, running water, heating and indoor plumbing.