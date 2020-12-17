Siberian students go to school as temperatures hit -51 degrees

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Oymyakon in Russia’s Sakha Republic of north-eastern Siberia, also called the Pole of Cold, is one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth; and the average nighttime temperature is -58 degrees. Despite the cold weather, local children still have to walk to school.

On Dec. 8 when the temperature was at –51 degrees Celcius, students still had to make the walk to school as it was one degree short of schools closing.

There is only one school in this area so students from other villages need to take a 10-18 minute bus ride to arrive at school.

On the other hand, most of the local children walk with their parents and oftentimes, dogs, to school.

School starts at 9 am every morning and lets out at 5 p.m.; however, because of the high latitude of the area, children often head out when it’s still pitch black outside, and head home 3 hours after sunset.

Local photographer Semyon Sivtsev told the “Siberian Times” that he began filming at 9 a.m. under cover of the bleak weather.

When asked how cold it felt, Sivtsev answered, “I had to keep my gloves on which wasn’t very comfortable, but otherwise my fingers would have been frostbitten, and I could only film in very short bursts.”