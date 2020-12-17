老外看台灣／「中午吃什麼」插圖爆紅　老外歪樓讚台灣人都吃不胖｜ ’What’s for lunch?’ cartoon highlights Taiwaneses’ fit figures

【看CP學英文】上班族平日早上起床就開始忙碌，不外乎來幾杯咖啡、開會、以及收發電子郵件，因此，中餐時間成了避風港，而「中午吃什麼」肯定是大家這時段最關心的問題。

A typical weekday morning for most people consists of numerous cups of coffee, meetings and emails. There is, therefore, little wonder that lunchtime is usually considered a safe haven for most office workers. Yet, the typical question “What’s for lunch?” remains unanswered for most of them.

近日，一張插圖在外國社群上爆紅，圖中只見兩位上班族女性途經一個小吃攤位前，找尋午餐的下落，引起外國網友熱議討論台灣美食。

A Taiwanese cartoon showing two office ladies walking in front of a local food stand, apparently in search of their meal, has caught the attention of the foreign community which wondered in an online chat group about the best Taiwanese dishes.

許多曾到訪台灣的網友注意到後方掛在牆上的菜單，上面寫著陽春麵、貢丸湯和鍋燒意麵，這巨幅菜單勾起他們過往來台回憶，印象非常深刻。

Many social media users who have visited Taiwan previously, focused on the menu featured in the background and pointed out that Yang Chun noodles (陽春麵), pork ball soup (貢丸湯) and egg noodles (鍋燒意麵) have left a huge impression on them.

另外，有人注意到圖中OL手提塑膠袋，猜測塑膠袋裡面應該裝著甜不辣或是鹹酥雞。

Others also directed their attention to the little bags of food the office ladies were carrying, claiming that it was likely tempura or popcorn chicken.

插圖成功勾起不少老外在台灣嘗試各種美味料理的幸福回憶。

The cartoon led many to reminisce about their days in Taiwan when they could enjoy such mouth-watering cuisines.

其中，一名網友注意到不少小細節，像是台北市店門口掛的地址牌子，以及麵攤裡擺放的紅色塑膠椅子。

A social media user also noted the artist’s attention to detail, including the Taipei City address plate in front of the store and the red plastic stools in the noodle shop.

另一名網友更大讚插畫原作者對OL好身材的描繪相當到位，還提到自己認識的西方女性同事都非常忌妒台灣人的好身材。

One social media user even praised the artists’ depiction of the office ladies’ good figures, adding that most of his western women colleagues are envious of Taiwaneses’ fit bodies.

還有一名網友解釋道，這是「台灣特有矛盾現象–有世界上最好吃的食物但大部分人的身材卻非常苗條。」

Another explained that that’s the “inherent contradiction of Taiwan — best food in the world yet (most) people [are] skinny.”