Taipei City rolls out preventative measures for countdown party

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government (台北市政府觀光傳播局) announced on Thursday some prevention measures ahead of the annual New Year’s Eve party, including, a name-based registration system and the recommendation of wearing masks.

Taipei Tourism Bureau staff will call for participants to scan QR codes and leave their names and contact information online before joining the countdown party.

Wearing masks will not be mandatory but the government still strongly advised participants to wear their masks because it won’t be possible to keep social distances.

If there is one confirmed local transmission of unknown origin over the next week, the city government said that the public will be forced to wear face masks during the celebrations.

Besides, food and beverage booths will be canceled.

However, authorities said that the countdown party will be switched to online and the public will be not allowed entry to the live concert if there are 15 domestic cases of unknown origin within a single week.