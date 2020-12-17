Taiwan reports 8 new cases, including 4 more Moscow Ballet members

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 8 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 757.

Of the eight cases, four are from the Moscow Classical Ballet troupe, three are from the U.S. and one is from Indonesia.

As the Moscow Classical Ballet now has eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, the show has been canceled and those who bought the tickets will receive refunds soon, the event organizer announced on Thursday.

According to the CECC, the four cases (case 755 to 758) consist of 3 women and one male performer, aged between 20 to 40.

They entered Taiwan on Nov. 29 but they have shown no evidence of infection so far.

As four other members of the same group had tested positive on Wednesday, the CECC conducted another round of tests on the remaining performers, and the four infections were confirmed today.

The remaining 44 members’ tests came back negative and are currently under quarantine.

On the other hand, the one case from Indonesia is a migrant worker in her 40s who had arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 2.

She submitted a negative test result taken three days prior to her arrival and was asymptomatic. She was tested on Dec. 4 as per new regulations, though the tests came back negative.

She was then tested again on Dec. 15 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

As she had not been in contact with anybody during her quarantine period, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Three more people from the U.S. were also reported to have contracted the virus, including a Taiwanese man in his 70s (case 752), a Taiwanese woman in her 60s (case 753) and an American man in his 50s (case 754).

Case 752 is an expat in the U.S. who returned to Taiwan with a family member on Nov. 30 to visit relatives. He reported developing symptoms such as coughs and sore throats on Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.

Seven days later, he began experiencing an abnormal sense of smell and was tested by health authorities; the infection was confirmed today.

Case 753 had been working in the U.S. since June 2019 and recently returned on Dec. 9 with negative test results.

However, she developed a cough a day later, and was tested after she lost her appetite.

Her infection was confirmed today as well, and 16 people who sat near her on the flight to Taiwan have all been tracked down and are under quarantine and self-health management.

Case 754 holds an ARC and has been working in the states since December 2019.

He returned to Taiwan on Nov. 29 and is asymptomatic.

He finished his quarantine period on Dec. 14 and headed to the hospital a day later for another test.

His infection was confirmed today, and health authorities have tracked down 1 possible contact who is currently under self-health management.

As of press time, 757 cases have been confirmed so far, including 665 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 616 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.