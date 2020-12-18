Taiwan confirms two more cases, tally at 759

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 759.

Both case 759 (a Taiwanese woman in her 50s) and case 760 (a Taiwanese woman in her 30s) are from the U.S.

According to the CECC, case 759 is a family member of case 752 and both returned to Taiwan on Nov. 30.

She was listed as a possible contact after case 752’s infection was confirmed.

Health authorities monitoring her health reported that she began showing symptoms of an itchy throat and coughs on Dec. 4.

As the symptoms didn’t die down, she was soon tested, and the infection was confirmed today.

Those who were seated near her on the plane had finished their quarantine periods, so they are currently under self-health management for the time being, the CECC said.

The sole other case reported today (case 760) is a pilot and traveled to the U.S. on Dec. 12.

She returned four days later, and began experiencing symptoms such as coughs, a runny nose, sore muscles and fever during her quarantine period.

Health authorities soon administered a test and her infection was confirmed today.

After thorough investigation, the CECC reported that among the other colleagues who had traveled to the U.S. with case 760, one had a cough and did not wear a mask during the flight.

The CECC have tracked down 9 possible contacts and all are being tested and under quarantine.

As of press time, 759 cases have been confirmed so far, including 667 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 619 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.