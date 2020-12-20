Hall leads No. 10 Iowa St into Fiesta Bowl vs. No. 25 Oregon

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 10 Iowa State (8-3, Big 12) vs. No. 25 Oregon (4-2, Pac-12), Jan. 2, 4 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. The sophomore led the nation with 1,436 yards and scored 19 TDs in 11 games. Hall averaged 5.5 yards per carry and ran for at least 100 yards in Iowa State’s first eight games, with a high of 185 twice.

Oregon: Tyler Shough. The sophomore made the most of his opportunity as Oregon’s starter this season, throwing for 1,480 yards and 13 TDs with five interceptions. Shough completed 63% of his passes.

NOTABLE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were good on both sides of the ball, finishing third in the Big 12 in total offense (441.1 yards per game) and defense (343). QB Brock Purdy threw for 2,594 yards and 18 TDs with nine interceptions in 11 games. His favorite target was Xavier Hutchinson, who had 60 catches for 726 yards and four TDs. Iowa State lost 27-21 to No. 8 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

Oregon: The Ducks were a late replacement in the Pac-12 Championship game after Washington had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues. Oregon, which finished second in the Pac-12 North, won its second straight conference title with a 31-24 win over Southern California. The Ducks are 2-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl with wins over Colorado in 2002 and Kansas State in 2013.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa State: Fourth straight bowl appearance and 15th overall. Iowa State lost to Notre Dame 33-9 in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. First Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon: Third Fiesta Bowl appearance and 34th bowl game overall, including 15th in 16 years. Oregon beat Wisconsin 28-27 in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/hub/college-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25