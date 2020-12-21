老外列出愛上台灣的十個理由　「最美風景照」網友感動讚翻 | Expat shares 10 reasons why he loves living in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】當全球疫情惡化，人們想出國旅行的期待再度被澆熄，儘管如此，透過照片、文字也能夠在遠端享受旅行的美好。近日，一名外國網友在Reddit論壇上分享「十個我愛住在台灣的理由」，簡單文字加上絕美照片，讓國內外網友在艱困時刻還能欣賞台灣的美，感動不已。

The pandemic has once again dampened people’s expectations of traveling abroad. Even so, they can still enjoy travel remotely through photos.

A social media user recently shared “10 reasons why I love living in Taiwan” on an online forum with a series of stunning photos, leaving both Taiwanese and foreigners moved and impressed by the beauty of Taiwan.

一名外籍網友(u/czapcze)周日在美國論壇Reddit貼出十張攝於台灣的照片，其中包括知名景點花蓮慕谷慕魚、石梯坪、合歡山、九份等等，集台灣自然、人文之美，吸引許多網友響應，分享自己最愛台灣的原因。

The social media user (u/czapcze) posted ten photos taken in Taiwan on Sunday on Reddit, including some famous scenic spots in Hualien Mugumuyu, Shitiping, Hehuanshan, Jiufen, and more.

The photos, which capture the beauty of Taiwan’s nature and culture, have attracted many to respond and share their reasons for living on the island-nation.

原PO列出的十個原因分別為：野外冒險、機車旅行、鄉村、海洋、日落、雨、原住民、超酷約會地點、與各種野生動物相遇、以及壯觀的山岳。

The ten reasons listed by the user include adventures, scooter rides, the countryside, the ocean, sunset, rain, indigenous people, cool dating spots, random animal encounters, and the mountains.

貼文一出引起許多網友熱烈回響，有網友列出自己喜歡台灣的原因，包括野外露營、便利商店、水果、墾丁、以及溫暖的天氣。

The post has attracted some sharing their favorite reasons for Taiwan, with one listing wild camping, convenience stores, fruit, Kenting, and warm weather.

這名網友尤其喜歡在台灣露營，因為在歐洲某些地區不允許登山客隨處紮營；對此，原PO也相當認同說道，「 台灣則是和歐洲規定相反，你可以在任何地方紮營，除非有特別規定此區域禁止露營。」

The user who shared the reasons said that he likes camping in Taiwan because in some parts of Europe hikers are not allowed to camp anywhere.

In response to the comment, a social media user agreed, saying that “In Taiwan, it’s the other way around, you can camp “anywhere” unless that area is prohibited.”

另外，有不少外國網友對於台灣山岳印象非常深刻，其中一名網友表示台灣的自然景觀多樣性令人驚艷，「我之前去登雪山，途中轉個彎，整個景觀都變了，就好像一秒飛到北加州。」

In addition, many social media users expressed their impressions of Taiwan’s mountains, and one of them said that the natural variety of landscapes was astounding.

“I remember when climbing Xueshan, I turned a corner and as the entire biome shifted. Felt like I just got transported to Northern California.”

最受外國網友歡迎的山岳以及自然風景區包括雪山、武陵農場、合歡山。

The most popular mountains and natural scenic areas among tourists include Xueshan, Wuling Farm, and Hehuanshan.

值得一提的是，原PO相當欣賞台灣原住民文化，因為原住民看待生命的樂觀態度、享受生活方式、以及對這塊土地的熱情令他相當敬佩。

The social media user who started the sharing also appreciates the indigenous culture in Taiwan because he admires their optimistic attitude towards life, the way they enjoy life, and their passion for the land.

「台灣原住民真的是我遇過最快樂的人們，我非常佩服這點。」

“They are genuinely the happiest natives in the encounter and I admire them for that.”

這篇貼文不僅讓世界看到台灣的美，也讓在地人從不同角度欣賞台灣的各個面向。

This post not only lets the world see the beauty of Taiwan but also allows local people to appreciate Taiwan from different perspectives.