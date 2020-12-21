Taiwan interior minister vows to protect personal info on new eIDs

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said Monday that Taiwan authorities will ensure the safety of personal information recorded on the new national electronic identification cards (eIDs).

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan in the morning, Hsu added that the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) will not monitor or track down nationals’ whereabouts through the digital ID cards.

He stressed that the MOI will not collect information on where and how citizens use their digital ID cards. National and local administrations will keep a record when you use them though.

“Digital footprints will not be returned to the MOI,” Hsu remarked in response to a question by a legislator. The issuance of the digital ID cards will begin in July next year.

In the meantime, a trial run will begin in January, the minister said, even though many cities and counties have withdrawn from the trial run amid information security concerns.

Hsinchu city is reportedly the only city that will join a trial run next month, following a report that the company in charge of digital ID card rollout was found to have a history of outsourcing their business to Chinese companies in the past.

Registration to obtain a new eID is open to the public while the government reportedly has launched a reward system for hackers who could successfully crack the system.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) previously stressed that the digital IDs will only be issued if hackers can’t break into the system.