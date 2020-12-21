Patty Hou recovering from acute allergic reaction

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese host and former anchor Patty Hou (侯佩岑) shocked her fans on Monday after she posted a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed at Taipei City Hospital Renai (臺北市立聯合醫院仁愛院區).

The 43-year-old actress, who reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, was sent to the hospital at around midnight.

“Thanks to the hardworking medical staff … Acute allergy, breathing difficulties, now I’m fine,” Hou wrote to Facebook alongside a photo.

In response to friends and fans’ concerns, Hou simply replied: “Now everything is fine.”

A day earlier, the host who turned 43 on Sunday, thanked people for their kind words and birthday wishes on her social media account.

The incident has drawn concerns from her fans and friends.