First snow of winter falls on Yushan amid Winter solstice

TAIPEI (The China Post) – It’s official. Taiwan has had its first measurable snowfall of the winter season.

Around 0.5 centimeters of snow carpeted the ground on Yushan, Taiwan’s highest peak, on Monday morning, as seasonal northeasterly winds brought abundant moisture to the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Local temperatures dropped to -3.1 degrees Celsius when snow began to fall at 8:20 a.m. until it stopped at 9:50 a.m., the CWB said.

It was the first snowfall in Taiwan’s high mountains this winter season which begins today with the Winter solstice 2020, the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter.

Today is the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere as the sun will appear at its most southerly position, directly overhead at the faraway Tropic of Capricorn.