New eID more secure than current one: Digital Minister Audrey Tang

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said on Monday that the 7th generation ID cards are more secure than the current ID cards.

Speaking in a live streaming session alongside Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), Tang noted that the digital ID cards (eID) will show only the name, ID number, birthday, and photo on the front, while the rest of the information about the marriage status will appear on the back.

Besides, the spouse’s and parents’ names will not be disclosed, Tang noted adding that “the information displayed on the new cards is less than the current ones.”

Tang said that eIDs can be read through the chip sensor on it or by inserting a card into a card reader.

Yet, Tang remarked that there are restrictions on accessing further information, including gender, marital status, military service, and residential address.

“The service providers are forbidden to read the national eID without permission,” Tang stressed, adding that “If you do not want your cards being read, you can apply for the “National ID Card Chip Data List” at the Household Registration Offices or online.

Meanwhile, Tang stressed that the digital footprints used in the digital ID card will not be read or collected by the Ministry of the Interior.

Hsu also reiterated that authorities will invite professional information security teams as well as hackers to test the system.

“After the test is completed, it will not be issued immediately, and will not be implemented until all parties are satisfied,” Hsu said.