Taiwan discussing possible ban on UK flights

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Monday that the Civil Aeronautics Administration (民航局) is closely monitoring a new supervirulent strain of the virus identified in Britain.

Both China Airlines and EVA Air said that their flights to and from the UK are not affected for the time being, but authorities could impose an eventual ban on flights from and to the U.K. upon a decision from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 指揮中心), local media reported.

The new strain could be up to 70 percent more infectious, the United Kingdom has said, prompting its European neighbors and several other countries including Canada and Iran to close their doors to travelers from the country.

France, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands, have also banned international flights from the United Kingdom, and some countries also require that people who have visited the U.K. over the past 14 days are not allowed to enter.

Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration will discuss with the CECC which will decide whether to issue an entry ban on flights to and from the UK, authorities said.