加拿大籍老師超想念台灣！「這招」解憂愁被網友讚翻 | Canadian teacher buys Taiwanese food to bring back travel memories

【看CP學英文】防疫期間，人們用各種方式來懷念過去旅行的美好日子。近日，一名加拿大網友週日在社群論壇Reddit分享自己懷念台灣的方式 — 品嘗來自寶島的零食。

During the pandemic, people are reminiscing in various ways about the earlier travel days. Recently, a Canadian social media user shared on Sunday about how he misses Taiwan – tasting Taiwanese snacks.

這名網友(@u/brandonWRX)在Reddit的貼文中寫道，「我過去兩年夏天在台灣教書，想念那裏很棒的人們、食物和景點。」

The social media user (@u/brandonWRX) wrote in a Reddit post, ” I spent two summers teaching in Taiwan and miss the awesome people, amazing food and great sights.”

貼文附上一張照片，只見台灣各種零食、沖泡飲品填滿整個畫面，原PO表示，他太想念台灣，於是前去位在多倫多的一家台灣超市 Maeli Market 採購。

Alongside the post, a photo shows various snacks and instant beverages from Taiwan took up the whole table.

The teacher said he missed Taiwan so much that he went to Maeli Market, a Taiwanese supermarket in Toronto, to make purchases.

「希望疫苗能盡快讓我們重啟旅遊！」原PO寫道。貼文一出便引起許多網友熱烈回應，其中一名網友對於原PO選購奶茶深表認同。

“Here’s hoping the vaccine will get us traveling again soon!” The social media user wrote.

The post has drawn many responses from other social media users with one approving his choice of milk tea.

對此，這位加拿大籍老師回應道，在當地很難買到日月潭紅茶，雖然曾嘗試過幾款奶茶，但還是這款即溶奶茶最能勾起那時在台灣的回憶。

Responding to the comment, the Canadian teacher said that it was difficult to buy Sun Moon Lake black tea. Although he had tried several types of milk tea, it was this instant milk tea that brings back the exact flavor to when he was in Taiwan.

此外，原PO也分享他在台灣度過的美好回憶，「台灣有城市風光、自然風景、美食、絕美拍照景點、以及友善的人。」他續道，在台灣教書時，感覺好像真的生活在當地，而不只是觀光客，所以那時經驗非常好。

“In Taiwan, you can do the city, you can do nature, amazing food, awesome places to take photos and great people,” the teacher said, adding that it was nice to teach in Taiwan because “I felt like I was living there as opposed to just tourism.”