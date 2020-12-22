NBA熱火球星代言台灣乾麵　行善捐佛州萬份 | NBA star donates 10,000 packs of Taiwanese noodles to South Florida

【看CP學英文】美國職籃NBA邁阿密熱火球星羅賓遜（Duncan Robinson）不只百步穿楊神技令人讚賞，更在上週末捐贈一萬份由他代言的台灣乾麵給佛羅里達州民眾，慷慨善行傳為佳話。

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson donated 10,000 packs of Taiwanese ramen noodles which he had endorsed to families in the U.S. on Dec. 12.

美國體育娛樂消息網站TMZ報導，26歲的羅賓遜12日發揮施比受更有福的精神，他與台灣品牌「阿舍食品」合作，捐贈一萬份阿舍乾麵給南佛羅里達（South Florida）的民眾。

According to TMZ Sports, the 26-year-old partnered up with A-Sha Foods to donate 10,000 meals to families in need in the South Florida area.

根據阿舍食品發布的新聞稿，喜愛吃麵食的羅賓遜，2013年於密西根大學就讀期間，偶然在校園附近的超市購買阿舍乾麵，從此愛不釋口，今年年中透過經紀人主動聯繫阿舍食品表達合作之意，因此成為品牌代言人「阿舍哥」。

According to a press release issued by A-Sha Foods, Robinson, who loves noodles, happened to buy A-Sha ramen noodles from a supermarket near the campus in 2013 while he was studying at the University of Michigan.

He has loved the noodles ever since. This year, Robinson contacted A-Sha Foods through his agent to express his intention to cooperate with them, and thus became the endorser of the brand.

TMZ報導指出，羅賓遜12日在佛州彭布羅克公園（Pembroke Park）捐贈他代言的產品，且親自發送阿舍乾麵。

TMZ reported that Robinson hand-delivered his contribution on Saturday in Pembroke Park.

阿舍食品新聞稿指出，羅賓遜2018年加盟熱火，如今是陣中先發，他的定點接球三分命中率高達46.2%，不只超越金州勇士的「浪花兄弟」柯瑞（Stephen Curry）與湯普森（Klay Thompson），更刷新NBA歷史紀錄，是新一代定點三分王。

Robinson joined the Heat in 2018 and is now in the starting lineup with a 46.2 three-point percentage on spot-up 3 pointers.

He is not one of the best spot-up 3-point shooters in the league.