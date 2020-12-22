老外看台灣／老外「台灣」刺青大受好評　設計內藏玄機超感人｜Taiwan-lover’s tattoo receives praise for touching detail

【看CP學英文】許多到台灣旅遊的人最後都會帶著豐富的紀念品離開，然而有些人會更近一步，將回憶印在自己身上。

Many people who visit Taiwan leave with an abundance of memorabilia to remind them of the island, though some take it a step further and ink their memories onto their bodies.

其中一位就在美版PTT論壇Reddit上大秀自己新刺的「台灣」刺青。

One such person was a Reddit user who proudly shared his new tattoo of the Chinese characters “Taiwan” (台灣) on his arm.

然而，眼尖的網友近看卻發現，除了大大的台灣字之外，設計師還將台灣島的形狀融入字體中，讓網友大讚刺青微妙的細節。

However, upon closer inspection, other eagle-eyed social media users realized that the Chinese characters are transcribed in a way that it represents the shape of the Taiwan island and commented their praise for the detail.

經過多人詢問後，這位網友表示自己在高中時因為學中文而愛上了這個語言，後來也到中國和台灣兩地旅遊。

After being asked for the reason behind the tattoo, the social media user replied that he had learned Chinese in high school and ended up liking it so much that he traveled to Taiwan and China soon after.

最後，因為比較喜歡台灣，決定在台灣讀研究所。

He then decided to move to Taiwan after “liking it better” and is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree on the island.

他補充現在已完全愛上這個地方，會選擇將台灣刺在自己身上也是因為覺得台灣已佔他人生中一大部分了。

He added that he has fallen completely in love with the country and decided to ink it as it has become a huge part of him.

由於許多網友大讚設計師的技術，原PO也透露，圖案是室友幫他設計的，而刺青是另一位朋友幫忙刺上去的。

As many others praise the artists’ beautiful design and skill, the social media user revealed that the tattoo was actually designed by his roommate and was inked by his friend.

「他們兩個經常搬來搬去，不過目前設計師人在台南。」原PO最後補充道。

“Both move around a lot, but the artist is currently in Tainan”, the social media user added.