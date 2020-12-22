日本發明「高科技墳墓」！搭載藍芽背後原因曝光網鼻酸 | Japanese cemetery launches Bluetooth ‘communal tombstones’

【看CP學英文】親友過世，龐大的喪葬費用對不少家庭來說是負擔沉重。有鑑於此，日本一座墓園推出高科技墓碑，給民眾多一種經濟喪葬選擇。

The cost of a funeral is usually a burden for most Japanese families. In light of this observation, a Japanese cemetery has introduced high-tech tombstones to give people a practical funeral option.

根據SoraNews24報導，日本千葉縣八千代墓園 (八千代悠久の郷霊園)推出搭載藍芽科技的石墓碑，墓碑上裝有一台小型電子螢幕，而前往弔唁的家屬必須帶著一個特製御守以感應石碑的藍芽裝置。

According to SoraNews24, the Yachiyo Yukyu no Sato Cemetery in Chiba Prefecture has launched a stone tombstone equipped with Bluetooth technology.

The tombstone features a small electronic screen, and the family members who go to pay their respects must bring a special talisman to activate the tombstone’s Bluetooth.

當弔唁者接近藍芽墓碑，上方的小螢幕會亮起，顯示亡者的名字、去世日期等等，待家屬離開後，螢幕會自動回到預設值。

When mourners approach, the tombstone displays their loved one’s name, date of death, and more.

After mourners leave, the screen automatically returns to its default setting.

共享墳墓需花費29萬日圓(約新台幣7萬8千元)，相對於購買墓地的平均價格700萬日圓 (約新台幣190萬元)便宜許多。

The cost of a communal tombstone is 290,000 yen (NT$78,000), which is much cheaper than the average price of 7 million yen (about NT$1.9 million) for a regular tombstone.

藍芽共享墳墓的興起是因應日本高齡化社會。有些亡者沒有家屬料理後事，或是親屬無法負擔龐大墓園土地費用，共享墳墓成為不錯的選擇。

The increase in communal tombstones is in response to Japan’s aging society. Some of the deceased have no family to take care of their affairs, or their relatives cannot afford the cost of a plot of land. Therefore, sharing a grave becomes a good option.

共享墳墓更提供客製化服務，弔唁者可以選擇墓碑螢幕上要顯示那些資訊、如何呈現。

Shared graves, of course, also offer customization service, so that mourners can choose what information to display on the screen and how to present it.