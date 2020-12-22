Angela Chang forced to end concert earlier due to traffic congestion

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Taiwanese singer-actress Angela Chang (張韶涵) was forced to end the concert earlier in Hubei, China on Saturday. (Courtesy of Angela Chang/Weibo)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-actress Angela Chang (張韶涵) was forced to end her concert earlier in Hubei, China on Saturday.  

According to the Chinese-language media, the 38-year-old singer held a concert at the opening event of a commercial plaza on Dec. 19. 

The free concert had attracted a large number of fans, which led to heavy traffic congestion.

After finishing the second song, the singer said, “I have just been informed that the traffic here is paralyzed, so I can not continue to perform, I am very sorry, I must now get off the stage!” 

Before she could finish her sentence, she was pulled off the stage by staff.   

According to various sources, Chang’s concert was set to start at 7 p.m., but there was already a traffic jam by 6 p.m. on nearby roads.    