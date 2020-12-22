Canadian teacher buys Taiwanese food to bring back travel memories

TAIPEI (The China Post) — During the pandemic, people are reminiscing in various ways about the earlier travel days. With this observation in mind, a Canadian social media user shared on Sunday about how he misses Taiwan, especially Taiwanese snacks.

The social media user (@u/brandonWRX) wrote in a Reddit post, “I spent two summers teaching in Taiwan and miss the awesome people, amazing food and great sights.”

Alongside the post, he shared a photo of various snacks and instant beverages from Taiwan.

The teacher said he missed Taiwan so much that he went to Maeli Market, a Taiwanese supermarket in Toronto, to make purchases.

“Here’s hoping the vaccine will get us traveling again soon!” The social media user wrote.

The post has drawn many responses from other social media users with one approving his choice of milk tea.

Responding to the comment, the Canadian teacher said that it was difficult to buy Sun Moon Lake black tea. Although he had tried several types of milk tea, it was this instant milk tea that brings back the exact flavor to when he was in Taiwan.

“In Taiwan, you can do the city, you can do nature, amazing food, awesome places to take photos and great people,” the teacher said, adding that it was nice to teach in Taiwan because “I felt like I was living there as opposed to just tourism.”