Taiwan reports first local infection since April, tally at 770

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 more imported COVID-19 cases and 1 local infection on Monday, bringing the tally to 770.

The sole local infection case (case 771) is a woman in her thirties who was recently in contact with case 765.

However, case 765 couldn’t recall specific details when health authorities questioned his contact history and subsequently left out being in contact with case 771.

Authorities later traced case 765’s past frequented areas and discovered that he had been in contact with case 771 from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12.

After being listed as a possible contact, she was subsequently tested and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 765 is a pilot from New Zealand and the CECC has disclosed the locations he has frequented to urge those who have visited the same places to practice self-health management.

The CECC also reminded those that if symptoms begin to appear before Dec. 25, citizens should wear face masks and be tested for the virus.

As case 765 did not give a full disclosure of the areas and people he had visited, he may be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 for violating regulations.

As of the present time, health authorities have tracked down 167 possible contacts, 13 of which are currently under quarantine.

All will be subject to COVID-19 tests and health authorities are disinfecting public areas where case 765 had been.

Among the 97 involved in the airline cluster infections, three infections have been confirmed (case 760, 765, 766) and the 16 are due to be tested, while 78 have tested negative.