Strong cold air mass to affect Taiwan during year-end holiday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Two waves of northeast monsoon will arrive on Thursday and Sunday, lowering the temperatures and bringing rain to northern and eastern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Monday.

The strongest cold air mass this year is expected to continue to affect Taiwan next week, bringing cold weather and rain until Jan. 1.

The CWB said that the temperatures are rising slightly across Taiwan from Tuesday to Wednesday as the monsoon weakens.

The CWB added that the chances of seeing the first sunrise of the year are low in the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan as a result of the air mass.

The first place to see the sun rise in 2021 at 6:33 a.m. Jan. 1 will be Dongqing Village (東清部落) on Orchid Island, Taitung County.

The first sunrise on Taiwan proper will be seen at Eluanbi in Pingtung County a few minutes later at 6:35 a.m. according to the CWB.