Taiwan reports 1st local infection in 253 days

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese authorities are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country’s first confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus in 253 days.

Local Chinese-language media said Tuesday that a 30-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting a pilot from New Zealand who recently arrived in Taiwan.

The pilot’s infection was also confirmed today, local authorities said.

Health authorities have listed 167 people as possible contacts, among which 13 are under quarantine and the rest under self-health management.

The new case ended Taiwan’s streak of 253 days without any known local transmission of the virus.

The country has reported 770 coronavirus cases, including 7 deaths. Among the total number of confirmed cases, 675 are imported, the CECC reported.