Taipei City makes face masks mandatory on New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (The China Post) — People must wear face masks at the Taipei New Year’s Eve countdown party, Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and the city’s tourism chief Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said on Tuesday in response to a reported case of local transmission.

“The New Year’s Eve party won’t be canceled,” the officials added, stressing that those who violate the preventative measures would face a fine up to NT$3,000 (US$106).

Taiwanese authorities are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country’s first confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus in 253 days.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported Tuesday that a 30-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting a pilot from New Zealand who recently arrived in Taiwan.

The pilot’s infection was also confirmed today, local authorities said.

Health authorities have listed 167 people as possible contacts, among which 13 are under quarantine and the rest under self-health management.