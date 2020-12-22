New Taipei cancels Christmasland outdoor activities due to local case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City announced Tuesday that the upcoming activities for the annual Christmas extravaganza “Christmasland” will be canceled in response to the newly reported case of local transmission.

“All outdoor activities will be temporarily suspended for now,” the city’s tourism bureau said, adding that the light sculpture shows, container house will be held as scheduled.

The city’s tourism bureau stressed that they have proposed a plan for coronavirus prevention measures ahead of the event which kicked off on Nov. 13.

“Christmasland” unfolded on Nov. 13 and is slated to run until Jan. 3 at the City’s Civic Plaza.

The annual celebration features various concerts, a Christmas market, and a fantastic light show. Christmasland in New Taipei City has been held annually since 2010.

The festival was ranked first on the list of Japan’s 2018 Best Outbound Tourist Destinations during Christmas, according to a poll conducted by Hankyu Travel International, the third-largest Japanese travel agency.