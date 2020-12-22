NZ pilot becomes Taiwan’s public enemy No.1 following local infection

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan reported its first local infection since April, leading many to place the blame on the infection source: Case 765, a New Zealand pilot from EVA Airways.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the pilot was uncooperative during contact tracing. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that his refusal to don a face mask during the flight was out beyond the CECC’s control.

In related news, Icu Doctor Chen Chih-chin (陳志金) unveiled on his Facebook page that the key lies in case 765 being a “pilot.”

According to the doctor, it would be difficult to fine the pilot as the law states that only if he refuses to wear a face mask after being “advised” can he be fined; however, as he is a captain, no one dared to “advise” him.

Chen added that case 760 and case 766 had thought case 765’s continuous coughing was due to the “dry air” and did not ask him to wear a mask for that reason.

This has since led to a move to impose stricter regulations and EVA Airways is now working with Taiwan health authorities to settle the incident.

The airline released a statement earlier today stating their full cooperation with the CECC’s investigation and added that a meeting will be conducted to discuss whether the pilot should be dismissed because of this violation.

EVA Airways announced that they will be launching an internal investigation to determine whether the pilot had violated quarantine regulations and purposely held back important information as to his whereabouts; if found guilty, he could be dismissed from the company.

The pilot’s actions have since sparked widespread fury among Taiwanese citizens with many social media users calling for a higher fine for his violation, leading to the first local infection in 253 days.