New Year’s temperature to dip down to 10 degrees in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that as the strongest cold air mass moves, lower temperatures will dip below 10 degrees in the metropolitan area of Northern Taiwan while central and southern plains will see low temperatures of 6 degrees on New Year’s holidays next week.

“Next Thursday and Friday are expected to turn extremely cold but mostly dry,” Wu said, adding that he does not rule out the possibility of a cold snap.

Wu said that warmer weather is expected on Wednesday with temperatures rising by 3-4 degrees across Taiwan.

On Wednesday, the waters of the South China Sea are expected to bring isolated showers to regions, with heavier rainfall in the north coast, northern mountains and northeast areas.

As the northeast monsoon moves south, temperatures will drop across Taiwan on Thursday with early morning rain in northern Taiwan, Wu said, adding that the rainfall will be reduced during the day, and there will still be temporal rainfall in eastern Taiwan and the eastern half of Greater Taipei.

Wu said that south of Taoyuan will see sunny days and clouds on Thursday.