老外看台灣／台中藝術人孔蓋引熱議　老外大讚：城市美學超到位 | Foreigners praise Taiwan ‘street art’ painted on manhole

【看CP學英文】台灣有很多充滿文化代表性的城市小設計和細節，只要仔細觀察就能發現。

Taiwan boasts of many cultural designs and details that can be found when you look closely.

近日，一名老外在台中發現了一個水溝蓋，只見有人在上面畫上精美的樹木、河流和太陽。

Recently, a foreigner in Taiwan discovered a manhole cover in Taichung, decorated with beautifully painted trees, a river and sunshine.

水溝蓋上還有「綠川」兩字，似乎在指流經台中市的運河。

On the cover, two words, Lyu-chuan (綠川) can be seen indicating the canal that flows through Taichung City.

原PO表示他是某日意外地發現這個顏色鮮豔的「街頭藝術」，不過很好奇為什麼三棵樹中其中一棵卻是黃色而不是綠色。

The social media user revealed that he found the colorful “street art” by accident, but questioned why one of the three trees was painted yellow, and not green.

其他網友熱心地替他解答，表示原圖其實顏色更加鮮豔，淺色的樹是為了呈現距離感。

Others quickly replied and answered that the original picture which the design was based on had more vibrant colors, and the lighter color was to distinguish distance.

另一位網友更補充，這個水溝蓋其實不是通往下水道，而是電信人孔蓋，可以從蓋子上的「電」字區別。

Another commented that the manhole was actually not a sewer drain but rather a utility hole, as the chinese character for “electric” (電) could be seen.

更有一位來自日本的網友表示，從這個在日本超常見、台灣難得一見的彩色人孔蓋，更加深他對台灣的好感，因為他欣賞「任何一個喜歡將藝術融入日常平凡事物中的國家」。

A social media user from Japan added that though Japan has numerous colorful manhole covers compared to Taiwan’s rare appearances, he appreciates “any country that tries to incorporate art into even mundane things.”