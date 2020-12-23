日本甜美系正妹爆紅！制服下藏「結實身材」網看傻 | Japanese comedian unveils fit figure, shocks thousands of fans

【看CP學英文】日本東村Production旗下搞笑藝人小林ヒロユキ有著甜美外型，擄獲數萬粉絲的心，近期更因外型超大反差引起網友熱議。

Japanese comedian Kobayashi Hiroyuki from Higashimura Production has a sweet appearance and plenty of talents, captivating the hearts of tens of thousands of fans.

The noted comedian, however, posted few photos of his well-built body which caused quite a stir among social media users.

他是知名動漫DJ、YouTuber、主持人、舞者。他不僅擁有超高顏質，還多才多藝，強大魅力近年來圈粉無數。

Kobayashi Hiroyuki is a well-known DJ, YouTuber, host, and dancer. With an attractive feminine look which has helped him rise to stardom in recent years.

然而小林ヒロユキ事實上是男兒身，日前他在推特分享自己裸上身的照片，吸引粉絲關注，對於他甜美外型與身材的強大反差表示極度震驚。

Kobayashi Hiroyuki recently shocked his fans after he shared his topless photos on Twitter. He is in good shape with a well-built body, a striking contrast between his sweet appearance and body.

他在貼文中分享道，最近透過減少攝取碳水化合物、多吃蔬菜，並開始肌肉鍛鍊，才回復他結實的好身材。

He shared in a post that he had recently regained his sturdy figure by reducing carbohydrate intake, eating more vegetables, and starting muscle building.

小林ヒロユキ的推特官方帳號目前擁有超過4,600位粉絲追蹤，可見他的超反差魅力成功席捲日本網紅圈。

Kobayashi Hiroyuki’s Twitter account currently has more than 4,600 followers, which shows that his contrasting charm successfully swept the Japanese showbiz.