英國賣「炸魚薯條」空氣罐！天價讓網傻眼：愚人節？ | UK company sells ‘bottles of air’ for homesick people

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎爆發後，全球各地都深受疫情影響，近期英國出現2019冠狀病毒疾病新變種病毒，超過40國對英國祭出交通禁令，導致目前許多英國人無法返回家鄉。英國國際行李搬家服務公司My Baggage近日推出「空氣罐」，讓英國人透過呼吸家鄉空氣，一解鄉愁。

The recent outbreak of the new variants of the coronavirus in the U.K. has led to more than 40 countries imposing a travel ban on the nation. Thus, many British people are currently unable to return to their home countries.

In light of this observation, My Baggage, a relocation company based in the U.K., has recently launched the “bottled air”, which allows the British to relieve their nostalgia by breathing in the air of their home country.

根據CNN報導，My Baggage推出新產品，販賣「真正」來自英國、蘇格蘭、威爾斯和北愛爾蘭的空氣，讓身在海外的英國人能聞到家鄉的味道。

According to CNN, My Baggage is currently selling “authentic” air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to provide Brits overseas to enjoy the scent of home.

空氣罐要價不斐，每瓶500毫升定價25英鎊（約新台幣942元）。購買空氣瓶的買家會收到附贈的軟木塞，方便隨時可開啟，慢慢享受家鄉的氣味。

Each 500 ml air bottle is priced at £25 (about NT$942). A bottle will come with a cork stopper so that people can enjoy the scent of home at any time.

除了英國之外，這家搬運公司還有提供客製化服務，顧客可提出地點，公司會前往指定地點裝滿空氣瓶再送到顧客手中。

What’s more? The company also offers a customized service that people can request a location and the company will go to the specified location to fill the bottles and deliver them to the customer.

My Baggage表示，他們曾經遇到一位來自威爾斯的顧客，指定要位在北威爾斯史諾多尼亞山區的空氣。

My Baggage said that they once met a customer from Wales who requested a sample of air from the mountainous region of Snowdonia Mountains in northern Wales.

此外，這系列產品還有推出限量版空氣，包括裝有倫敦地鐵、以及一間位於諾福克炸魚薯條店的空氣罐。

Also, special limited edition bottles featuring air taken from the London Underground or a fish and chip shop in Norfolk are also available.