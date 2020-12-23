Six more imported cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 6 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 776.

Among them, three are from the Philippines while the others are from Indonesia.

Cases 772 (a woman in her 30s) and 773 (a man in his 20s)are migrant workers from the Philippines who arrived in Taiwan on Dec.8.

Both submitted negative test results taken three days prior to their flights and are asymptomatic.

They were tested again on Dec. 21 when their quarantine periods came to an end and the infections were confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed as they had been in quarantine since arrival, the CECC added.

Case 774, 775 and 776 are all from Indonesia and arrived on Dec. 3, Dec. 17 and Nov. 27, respectively.

All three cases had supplied health officials with negative test results taken within three days of arrival; however, case 775 began experiencing symptoms such as coughs and a runny nose on Dec. 21 and was tested again.

His infection was confirmed today, and 51 possible contacts have been listed and are undergoing quarantine and self-health management.

On the other hand, case 774 was asymptomatic and was transferred to another location following the end of his quarantine period on Dec. 17.

He was tested again as requested by his agency, and the infection was confirmed today.

Twenty possible contacts have been listed, among which 3 are under quarantine and the rest are practicing self-health management.

Case 776 was also through with her quarantine period on Dec. 10 and was transferred to her employers home on the same day.

She was given her own room to practice self-health management, and her employer acquired a subsequent test for her on Dec. 21.

Her infection was confirmed today and three possible contacts have been tracked.

The last case (case 777) reported today is a woman from the Philippines in her 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 9.

She is asymptomatic and was tested positive after completing her quarantine period.

As she had been under quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 776 cases have been confirmed so far, including 681 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 635 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.