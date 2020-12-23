NZ pilot claims to be Taiwan’s scapegoat

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A New Zealand pilot who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan (case 765) has come under fire following reports of him flouting face-mask regulations and spreading the virus to another woman (case 771).

As the local media began a widespread coverage documenting his every move, his colleagues have reported that case 765 has a wife and family abroad and was purposely uncooperative with Taiwan health officials.

One social media user posted on PTT claiming that case 765 family is in Japan, and added that he was uncooperative and yelling at doctors and health officials when he was asked to quarantine.

According to the social media user, case 765 claimed that “all test results were fake.”

The social media user continued stating, “the pilot thinks he got the virus from his colleagues”, and professes that the Taiwan government is just looking for a scapegoat.

The post added that until Wednesday morning, case 765 was adamant that he was virus-free and felt that Taiwanese are purposely attacking him by forcing him into a hospital.

The post has since garnered the attention of other social media users, with angered Taiwanese commenting, “He’s pretty loud for someone who wrecked Taiwan’s 253 record.”

EVA Airways has also released a statement adding they are fully cooperating with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) investigation and added that if the pilot is found guilty purposely breaking virus-prevention regulations, he will be let go from the company.