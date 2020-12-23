Ex-Auburn coach Terry Bowden hired to lead Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.

Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years.

Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.

After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.

Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39 and 15-24 in the Sun Belt.

___

