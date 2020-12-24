Tourism Bureau cancels ‘Fulong Welcoming Dawn Concert’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Tourism Bureau announced Wednesday that the New Year’s celebration scheduled in the northeast has been canceled due to the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since April 12.

Authorities are also considering banning other mass gatherings at tourist sites since Taiwan reported its first local infection in 253 days on Tuesday.

In response to the local infection case, Taipei City Government said that the New Year’s Eve party won’t be canceled but participants are required to wear face masks at all times.

On the other hand, New Taipei City announced Tuesday that the upcoming outdoor activities for the annual Christmas extravaganza “Christmasland” will be canceled.

Fulong, situated in the northeastern tip of the island, is known as one of the three best places to watch the first sunrise. The tourism bureau said that an annual New Year celebration was scheduled to start at 4 a.m. on the first day of the year.

Chen Meixiu, director of the Northeast Management Office, stated that although the “2021 Fulong Welcoming Dawn Concert” event was canceled, visitors can still enjoy biking along the Fulong Visitor Center, Railway Station, and Weilan Avenue.

Lighting decorations are installed along the bikeway and lighting up Fulong’s night sky from Dec. 18 – Mar.10, 2021.

According to the tourism bureau website, the “Fulong Welcoming Dawn Concert” has been held every year since 2006.

Taiwan has reported a total of 777 cases – mostly imported – and seven deaths. Around 130 people remain in the hospital for treatment.