Stop spreading false information on case 771: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) asked on Thursday to put a stop to the spreading of misinformation regarding case 771 who allegedly participated in a local marathon two days prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference, Chen stressed that case 771 had not participated in the Taipei marathon and added that the spreading of such information was causing unnecessary concerns.

He asked for people to trust the judgment of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), and stressed that the CECC would release more information if it concerned the well-being of the public.

Chen reiterated: “Stop spreading the misinformation! If there’s no way to know if it’s true, don’t forward it.” Case 771 is the first local infection in Taiwan since April, breaking its previous stellar record.

Many placed the blame on a New Zealand pilot who has since been fired by EVA Airways, who flouted face-mask wearing requirements and infected case 771.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) added that of the 176 possible contacts listed by case 771, all test results have come back negative, and both cases 765 and 771 are showing mild symptoms.

In particular, Chuang stressed that case 771 is now experiencing a runny and stuffy nose, contrary to the many reports published online.