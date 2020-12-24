‘N24 Taipei Ark’ opens today in Nangang, Taipei

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
N24台北方舟 | N24 Taipei Ark (Courtesy of Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government/Taipei Walker)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the opening of the Taipei Pop Music Center (臺北流行音樂中心), Pop-op Taipei (瓶蓋工廠), a new startup base “N24 Taipei Ark” was opened to the public on Thursday in Nangang, Taipei.   

N24 Taipei Ark (Courtesy of Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government/Taipei Walker)

The former warehouse of Taiwan Power Company has been transformed into a startup base, infusing the district with the innovative energy of young entrepreneurs.   

Taipei Ark is open to the public, meaning that anyone can visit and take some photos of this modern architecture.   

N24 Taipei Ark used to be the warehouse of Taiwan Power Company. (Courtesy of Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government/Taipei Walker)
“N24 Taipei Ark” features a spiral staircase. (Courtesy of Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government/Taipei Walker)

The newly renovated “N24 Taipei Ark” preserves the historical traces of the old warehouse and incorporates modern architectural elements.   

In the modern architectural style, “N24 Taipei Ark” featuring a spiral staircase and glass windows, is expected to become a new #Instaworthy spot. 

“N24 Taipei Ark” featuring a spiral staircase and glass windows. (Courtesy of Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government/Taipei Walker)
N24 Taipei Ark | No. 100, Section 7, Civic Blvd, Nangang District, Taipei City, 115
 