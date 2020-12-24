‘N24 Taipei Ark’ opens today in Nangang, Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the opening of the Taipei Pop Music Center (臺北流行音樂中心), Pop-op Taipei (瓶蓋工廠), a new startup base “N24 Taipei Ark” was opened to the public on Thursday in Nangang, Taipei.

The former warehouse of Taiwan Power Company has been transformed into a startup base, infusing the district with the innovative energy of young entrepreneurs.

Taipei Ark is open to the public, meaning that anyone can visit and take some photos of this modern architecture.

The newly renovated “N24 Taipei Ark” preserves the historical traces of the old warehouse and incorporates modern architectural elements.

In the modern architectural style, “N24 Taipei Ark” featuring a spiral staircase and glass windows, is expected to become a new #Instaworthy spot.

N24 Taipei Ark | No. 100, Section 7, Civic Blvd, Nangang District, Taipei City, 115